50,928 Shares in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth $204,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of MEG opened at $16.60 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $569.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI set a $43.00 price target on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

