PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 23,932 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,932 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 680.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $18.03 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -53.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Mirion Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $105,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,786,079.87. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 3,405 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $48,589.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,405 shares of company stock valued at $285,939. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mirion Technologies

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.