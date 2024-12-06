112,640 Shares in Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAYA. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Bayview Acquisition by 408.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Bayview Acquisition by 462.9% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 139,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 114,869 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bayview Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bayview Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,553,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bayview Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Bayview Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BAYA opened at $10.67 on Friday. Bayview Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39.

Bayview Acquisition Profile

Bayview Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Bayview Acquisition Corp is based in Cayman Islands.

