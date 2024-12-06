StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,143 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNEX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in StoneX Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in StoneX Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in StoneX Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $180,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,148,892.50. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $3,690,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,898,349.48. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $103.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.68 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.82.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

