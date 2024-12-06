Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,772 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Applied Therapeutics worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $150.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Applied Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Applied Therapeutics Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

