Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 366,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 417,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 1,114,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ENIC opened at $2.77 on Friday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENIC. StockNews.com raised Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enel Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

