Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,315 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 47.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,400,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after acquiring an additional 449,200 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 565,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 387,240 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 27.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,124,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,343,000 after buying an additional 241,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 51.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 182,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 135.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 177,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fearnley Fonds raised Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE ASC opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.31. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 20.17%.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

