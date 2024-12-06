Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,911 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Expensify worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Expensify during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Expensify by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 28,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expensify by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expensify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities cut Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Expensify Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $3.49 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $269.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 29,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,399.40. The trade was a 88.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $25,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,820 shares in the company, valued at $396,309.60. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,517 shares of company stock valued at $512,180 in the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expensify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.