84,403 Shares in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Sotera Health by 86.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 556.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sotera Health by 728.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Sotera Health Stock Down 2.3 %

SHC stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $285.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

