PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases 11,013 Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Prime Medicine were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,534 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 22,652.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 61.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Prime Medicine by 2.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,126,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 133,419 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of Prime Medicine stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $389.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $9.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prime Medicine ( NYSE:PRME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PRME. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Prime Medicine from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRME

Prime Medicine Profile

(Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.