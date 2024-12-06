Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 214,022 Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 214,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,278,803 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 380,270 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 9.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,765,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 157,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 38,162 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 440.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 552,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 450,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 519,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SB shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $412.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $6.33.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Safe Bulkers Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

