Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 264.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,331 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRWD. CWM LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany sold 11,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $44,884.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,053.76. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Capital One Financial lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $15.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $534.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

