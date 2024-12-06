PEAK6 Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Mama’s Creations worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 693.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 714,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 624,289 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mama’s Creations by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 619,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 386,542 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Mama’s Creations by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 446,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $362.62 million, a P/E ratio of 74.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

MAMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mama’s Creations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 65,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $488,963.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,989.20. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

