PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $62,000 in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,009,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,976,000 after buying an additional 232,496 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 2,656.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,283,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,940 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $2,151,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 84.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVTS

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.