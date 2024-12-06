Walleye Capital LLC Raises Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 38.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 404,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 844,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,206,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after acquiring an additional 211,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.00 and a 200 day moving average of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $616.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.52 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.42%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.