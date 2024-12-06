Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,840 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 117.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 35.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 82,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,412,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,112,000 after acquiring an additional 440,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Bancolombia by 671.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 54,136 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

CIB stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.8044 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.61%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

