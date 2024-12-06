10,195 Shares in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gannett by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 22.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gannett by 0.8% in the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 515,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Gannett by 9.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gannett by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
Gannett Price Performance
Shares of GCI stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.55.
Gannett Company Profile
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.
