10,195 Shares in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gannett by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 22.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gannett by 0.8% in the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 515,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Gannett by 9.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gannett by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gannett alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Gannett Price Performance

Shares of GCI stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.55.

Gannett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.