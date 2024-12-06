Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,441 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 94,758 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,124,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,306,000 after buying an additional 86,309 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,778,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 14.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 66,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of RMAX opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.23 million, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.34. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 27,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,931.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,178,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,831,318.40. This trade represents a 0.87 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

