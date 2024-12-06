Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 83,914 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Cross Country Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 83.4% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 10,909.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 622.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCRN opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

