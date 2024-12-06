221,250 Shares in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 221,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of WideOpenWest as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth $57,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,863,229.44. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOW opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $428.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

