Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 367 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in H. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,827,000 after acquiring an additional 162,562 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 574,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,822,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 354,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,016,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,622.02. This trade represents a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE H opened at $164.62 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $117.86 and a one year high of $165.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

