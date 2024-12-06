Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.