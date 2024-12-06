Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.73 Million Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $649,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 451.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.14. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $68.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $205,072.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $675,405. This represents a 23.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 66,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $4,434,890.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,472.76. The trade was a 98.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,181 shares of company stock worth $8,359,750. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYTM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

