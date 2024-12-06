Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Position Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,090 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $25,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Veracyte by 13.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 168.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCYT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

VCYT opened at $42.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.60 and a beta of 1.69. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.56.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.81 million. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Veracyte’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 7,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $302,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,819.51. The trade was a 5.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jonathan Wygant sold 5,032 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $215,822.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,804.57. The trade was a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,211 shares of company stock worth $787,542 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

