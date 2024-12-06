Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $24,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Price Performance

SGRY stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $36.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $770.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGRY

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.