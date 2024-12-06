LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 946,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,063 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $23,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 62.6% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 187.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 633.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $244,808.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $614,440.63. This trade represents a 28.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $100,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,106.99. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Articles

