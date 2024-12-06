Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,241,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $25,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ACV Auctions by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 107.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 34.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 18.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $21.94 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACVA shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In related news, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $37,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,076. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,340. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 525,937 shares of company stock worth $10,479,997 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

