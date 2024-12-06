Clayton Financial Group LLC Has $8.59 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.2% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 88.9% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $212.92 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.68.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $243.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.05. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $244.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The firm had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $13,433,768.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,137.76. The trade was a 35.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,170 shares of company stock worth $92,007,745 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

