Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,016 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $25,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,913,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,970,000 after purchasing an additional 102,767 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 30,278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,418 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 666,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,962,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 1.6 %

HELE stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $127.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

