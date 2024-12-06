Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 14,509 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $21,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 48.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Palomar during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $108.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.63. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $112.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.20. Palomar had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total transaction of $100,579.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,073.95. This trade represents a 5.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $668,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at $42,052,650.12. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,326 shares of company stock worth $2,688,779 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Palomar from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Palomar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

