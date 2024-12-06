Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Leslie’s were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 1,089.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Leslie’s Stock Down 7.5 %

Leslie’s stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $410.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $397.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LESL. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

