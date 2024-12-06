Morgan Stanley Cuts Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $25.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

Couchbase Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $845.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.71. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, Director Edward T. Anderson acquired 21,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $298,492.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,372.32. This trade represents a 32.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $101,511.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 373,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,630,860.29. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,548 shares of company stock valued at $163,390 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 23.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Couchbase by 28.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

