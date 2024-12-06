Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,106 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $550,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1 %

AMZN stock opened at $220.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.64 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

