Cerity Partners LLC Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 67.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,129 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS opened at $55.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.7535 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.