Cerity Partners LLC Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 115,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

NYSE:LZB opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.34. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $46.35.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

