Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,995,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $21,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MODG. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the third quarter valued at $424,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,588,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the third quarter worth $211,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the third quarter valued at $3,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MODG. B. Riley lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of MODG stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.89.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

