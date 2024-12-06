Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 712,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,354 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUPN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $554,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $303,236. This trade represents a 64.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $4,585,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,971,988.96. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,213 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,180. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $36.99 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

