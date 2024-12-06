Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s 8th Largest Position

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,216,963 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,371 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.7% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $413,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1 %

AMZN stock opened at $220.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $143.64 and a one year high of $222.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.