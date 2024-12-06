Cerity Partners LLC Has $898,000 Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 92.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $19,326,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,406,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,973,000 after acquiring an additional 458,951 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 32.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 909,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after acquiring an additional 220,715 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,966,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,443,000 after purchasing an additional 215,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 48.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 661,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CFO Mark Langer sold 93,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $2,214,684.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $844,183.12. This trade represents a 72.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

NYSE:UE opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $112.26 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

