Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,733 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $21,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $129,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,757.21. The trade was a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,054.40. This trade represents a 9.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $517,010 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

