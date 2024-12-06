Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 610.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,699 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,217,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,219,000 after acquiring an additional 774,114 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,060,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 381,308 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 378,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 268,802 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Blade Air Mobility by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 181,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 546,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 162,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $343.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Insider Activity at Blade Air Mobility

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $6,762,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,812,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,497,512.24. The trade was a 30.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 44,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $151,711.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,173,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,210.20. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,292,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,571,262 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

