3,605 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Edge Financial Advisors LLC

Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $220.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.61 and a 200 day moving average of $187.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.64 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

