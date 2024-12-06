Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.64 and a 52 week high of $222.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

