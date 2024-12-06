Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 687,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $22,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.07, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BROS. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dutch Bros

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 280,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $9,077,562.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 322,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,425,647.72. This trade represents a 46.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,452,837.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,926.13. This represents a 24.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,060,067 shares of company stock worth $35,261,572. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.