Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 63.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 408.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth $2,899,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $264,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Activity

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $198,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,112.71. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $6,189,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,456.08. This trade represents a 68.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $73.05 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

