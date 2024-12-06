Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 36,692 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $22,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 479.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,429,000 after buying an additional 2,181,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 638.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,397,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,715 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at about $14,383,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,228.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 385,562 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 306.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 321,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Clarkson Capital raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.90 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.74.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.78. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $11.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 54.51%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.72%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

