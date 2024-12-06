Diversify Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $550,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $220.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.64 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

