Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 610 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 77.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chord Energy Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $121.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.96. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $190.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.49.
Chord Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRD. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.45.
About Chord Energy
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.
