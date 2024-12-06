Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 74.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at $688,902.90. The trade was a 14.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

