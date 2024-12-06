Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Celestica by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 276.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Celestica in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.45.

NYSE CLS opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $93.15.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

